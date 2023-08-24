The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will temperatures be at or near record levels Wednesday and Thursday, but very high humidity is expected as well. Find out how hot it…
Very hot temperatures are expected once again Thursday with no relief from the humidity either. A cold front and rain chance will arrive Frida…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expe…
The Munster area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cl…