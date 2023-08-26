Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Munster. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.