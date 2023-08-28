Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Munster, IN
