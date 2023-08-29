The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.