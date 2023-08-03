The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Extreme heat during the day, but attention will shift to storms tonight and Saturday morning as two cold fronts work over the Region. Damaging…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
A cold front will move over us during the afternoon today. While rain will not be widespread, the storms that do pop up could produce damaging…