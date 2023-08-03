The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.