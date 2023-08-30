Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until THU 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very hot temperatures are expected once again Thursday with no relief from the humidity either. A cold front and rain chance will arrive Frida…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Munster. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'l…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect…