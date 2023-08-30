Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until THU 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.