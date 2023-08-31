The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until THU 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Munster, IN
