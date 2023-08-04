Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Extreme heat during the day, but attention will shift to storms tonight and Saturday morning as two cold fronts work over the Region. Damaging…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees.…
A cold front will move over us during the afternoon today. While rain will not be widespread, the storms that do pop up could produce damaging…