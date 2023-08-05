Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Looking good for today and tonight in the Region. As a cold front approaches and arrives though, showers and storms will be coming back for Sa…
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be…
Extreme heat during the day, but attention will shift to storms tonight and Saturday morning as two cold fronts work over the Region. Damaging…