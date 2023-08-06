The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Looking good for today and tonight in the Region. As a cold front approaches and arrives though, showers and storms will be coming back for Sa…
Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees to…
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be…