The Munster area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until TUE 4:00 AM CDT.