Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.