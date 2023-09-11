Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.