Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The Muns…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degre…
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It…