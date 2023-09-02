The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
