Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph.