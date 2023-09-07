Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Hig…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…