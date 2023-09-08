Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
