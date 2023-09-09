The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Munster, IN
