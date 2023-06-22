Dry to start the day, but isolated showers and storms will be popping up this afternoon. The chance of rain will continue on Friday as well. See which day has the higher chance and when rain is most likely in our weather update video.
5 delicious and colorful salad recipes to try this summer
1. High-Protein Tomato and Basil Salad
If you’re looking for a protein-rich meal that takes less than half an hour to whip up, try this tomato and basil salad with a twist from Cooking for Peanuts. The recipe is packed with seasonal produce, and chickpeas and artichoke hearts make the dish more satiating.
2. Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad
Sweet and savory flavors come together in this this Recipe Runner salad. Ripe sweet watermelon and refreshing cucumber pair together perfectly while feta adds some brine and balance.
3. Lemony Cucumber Couscous Salad
This simple and affordable lemony cucumber couscous salad from Budget Bytes will be a staple in your fridge all summer. It’s a quick and healthy option for weekday lunch and keeps well as leftovers.
4. Savory Peach and Snap Pea Salad
This is the salad to try during peak peach season. The Allplants recipe combines peaches, snap peas, and dill for an unexpected but delicious flavor.
5. Chopped Veggie Salad
Maple and Mango’s chopped veggie salad recipe pairs fresh summer produce with a tangy vinaigrette for a light, refreshing dish. Eat it as is, or pile it on a pita for a more filling meal.