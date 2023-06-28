Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will still be with us today. Air quality is expected to gradually improve though, especially on Thursday as a good chance of showers and storms returns. Full details on the smoke and the rain in our latest forecast video.
Stock your car first aid kit with these essentials for summer road trips
1. Bandages
Small cuts and scrapes are common during road trips, especially if you plan on camping or hiking. Grab a variety pack of adhesive bandages to quickly address minor injuries and protect wounds from dirt. This
300-piece variety pack from Curad includes antibacterial, heavy-duty, and waterproof bandages in a variety of shades and sizes.
2. Gauze Pads and Tape
Hopefully you don't get a larger wound, but if you are in a more serious accident it’s helpful to have gauze pads and tape on hand. If you have an injury that’s too large for an adhesive bandage, apply the gauze directly to the wound to control bleeding and secure it with tape until you can seek medical attention. This
Rite Aid variety pack includes sterile gauze pads and tape.
3. Alcohol Prep Pads
Keeping an injury sterile will help it heal faster and reduce the risk of infection. When you’re on the road, soap and water might not be available, so keep some alcohol prep pads, like these
wipes from Ever Ready, on hand.
4. Anti-Itch Soothing Balm
While insect repellent is probably already on your packing list, bug bites and stings are inevitable if you spend enough time outside in the summer. This pocket-sized tin of
soothing balm from Murphy’s Naturals will save you some discomfort.
5. Instant Cold Packs
If you sprain or strain your ankle on a hike, instant cold packs can be a serious vacation saver. These disposable
cold packs from AllSett Health Store don’t require refrigeration and can help bring down pain and swelling.
6. Scissors and Tweezers
A pair of first-aid scissors can help you safely cut tape, gauze, or clothing in case of an emergency. Tweezers are also helpful to have for bee stings or splinters.
This set from First Aid Only Store contains both for under five dollars.
7. Pain Relievers
Whether you sustain a sprain on a hike or just have a headache after a long day of driving, keeping an anti-inflammatory pain reliever,
like Ibuprofen, on hand will ensure your summer road trip goes as smoothly as possible.
8. Aloe Vera Gel
Even if you slather on sunscreen, some sunburns can feel unavoidable in the summer. Keeping a bottle of aloe vera in your car first aid kit, like this
hydrating gel from Sun Bum, can help you cool down.
9. Burn Relief Cream
Who doesn’t love long summer nights around the campfire? Unfortunately, sometimes minor burns happen to even the most careful campers. Keep some
Neosporin burn relief cream in your car to treat any injuries.
10. Poison Oak and Ivy Wipes
No one wants to deal with an itchy rash from poison ivy or poison oak, especially while stuck in a car for several hours a day. If you run into any poison plants on your summer hikes, these
Tecnu waterless detox wipes can remove the irritating oils so your skin clears up more quickly.
