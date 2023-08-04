Looking good for today and tonight in the Region. As a cold front approaches and arrives though, showers and storms will be coming back for Saturday and Sunday. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast video.
Photos: How one country is working to protect vulnerable sea turtles
Sea turtles swim at a tank inside the Marine Rehabilitation center of the Abu Dhabi National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on June 13, 2023. Turtles that wash ashore in Abu Dhabi are rescued, rehabilitated and then released back into the ocean.
Kamran Jebreili, Associated Press
A girl carries a sea turtle to release on Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on June 6, 2023. As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is is working to protect the creatures.
Kamran Jebreili, Associated Press
Members of the Wildlife Rescue program of Environment Agency Abu Dhabi carry a sea turtle to release on Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on June 6, 2023.
Kamran Jebreili, Associated Press
Members of the Wildlife Rescue program of Environment Agency Abu Dhabi carry a sea turtle to release June 6 on Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Scientists hope the turtle will thrive back in its natural habitat, joining about 500 sea turtles that have been rescued, rehabilitated and released since Abu Dhabi's Environment Agency launched a program three years ago to aid turtles.
Kamran Jebreili, Associated Press
People pet a sea turtle to release June 6 on Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Kamran Jebreili, Associated Press
Members of the Wildlife Rescue program of Environment Agency Abu Dhabi carry a sea turtle to release in Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on June 6, 2023. As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is is working to protect the creatures. Many were outfitted with satellite tracking gear to help scientists better understand migration patterns and the success of rehabilitation methods.
Kamran Jebreili, Associated Press
A man pushes a sea turtle to the water during a turtle releasing program in Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on June 6, 2023. As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is is working to protect the creatures. Many were outfitted with satellite tracking gear to help scientists better understand migration patterns and the success of rehabilitation methods.
Kamran Jebreili, Associated Press
A girl reacts during sea turtle releasing program on Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on June 6, 2023. As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is is working to protect the creatures.
Kamran Jebreili, Associated Press
Children comfort a sea turtle to release at a hotel on Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on June 6, 2023. As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is is working to protect the creatures.
Kamran Jebreili, Associated Press
A sea turtle moves to the water during a turtle releasing program on Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on June 6, 2023. As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is is working to protect the creatures.
Kamran Jebreili, Associated Press
Kamran Jebreili, Associated Press
Anne Valentina, Education & Conservation manager, weighs a sea turtle June 13 at the Marine Rehabilitation center of the Abu Dhabi National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Kamran Jebreili, Associated Press
