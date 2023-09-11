The welding industry is convening in Chicago this week for the FABTECH Expo at McCormick Place.

The manufacturing-intensive Calumet Region, known for its metal production, is a welding hotbed with many companies like NWI Metalworking Fabrication and Welding, Daymaker Welding, Great Lakes Welding Supply, NWI-MFW Metalworking Fabrication & Welding, George's Welding and Mechanical, White Arc Welding and Omega Steel & Contractor Supply.

The American Welding Society hosts FABTECH, which it bills as "North America’s premier metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event." It is running through Thursday in the South, North and Lakeside buildings at the convention center at 2301 S King Dr in Chicago.

“We eagerly look forward to uniting tens of thousands of manufacturing professionals, industry leaders, professionals, and innovators alike, to create a truly impactful experience at FABTECH 2023," FABTECH Group Director Tracy Garcia said. "Here, the industry’s sharpest minds convene under one roof, and education seamlessly evolves into strategy, innovation translates to efficiency, and networking solidifies partnerships. FABTECH 2023 stands as a testament to our commitment to progress in manufacturing, offering invaluable insights and connections that drive personal growth and contribute to business success.”

More than 30,000 industry professionals in the manufacturing sector are expected to attend the industry convention. The floor show will feature 1,500 suppliers, including 235 new exhibitors and 500 new products. It will showcase the Careers in Welding Trailer, a 53-foot mobile exhibit meant to teach students and the general public more about the skilled trade.

“There is more to welding than torches, helmets and sparks. In fact, there are many career paths available in the welding trade,” said Stephanie Hoffman, AWS Foundation Program Manager. “For example, robotic or automated welding is awesome for those of us who grew up using technology from a young age. And for me, being behind the hood and using a torch to create metal artwork is really fun.”

There will be networking, panel discussions and over 180 sessions and workshops "unveiling the latest trends shaping modern manufacturing."

For more information, visit fabtechchicago.com.