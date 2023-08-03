Westforth Sports gun shop is closing after 66 years at 4704 Roosevelt St. in unincorporated Calumet Township, a few blocks west of Gary city limits.

It sells a variety of guns as well as fishing, hunting and archery equipment. Longtime owner Earl Westforth is retiring and the retailer is now having a liquidation sale.

He posted a statement online thanking customers for their 66 years of patronage.

Westforth Sports has been the subject of several lawsuits over the years. In 1999, Gary Mayor Scott King sued it along with AmeriPawn of Lake Station, Blythe's Sport Shop of Valparaiso and Griffith, Cash Indiana of Burns Harbor and Lake Station and the defunct Jim Sheema's Outdoor Sports of Merrillville, seeking to hold the retailers, gun wholesalers and gun manufacturers liable for the city's high homicide rate just a few years after the FBI ranked it the nation's murder capital. The case was dismissed in 2001.

An appeals court reinstated it the following year. Westforth Sports ended up settling with the city in 2007, agreeing to confidential terms.

Chicago filed a civil lawsuit in 2021 claiming Westforth Sports flooded the city with guns by flouting federal gun laws for more than a decade. The city identified Westforth Sports as the "highest out-of-state supplier of crime guns in the city," saying that more than 850 guns recovered after crimes in Chicago between 2009 and 2016 were traced to the Cal Township gun store. It also said in the lawsuit that the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Indiana found about 44% of illegal gun purchases between 2014 and 2021 involved sales at Westforth Sports, which the city claimed sold at least 180 guns to 40 people later charged with federal gun purchasing crimes.

Chicago's lawsuit claimed the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms cited the business at least 39 times and that the store ignored warnings from the ATF about suspicious purchases.

The city sought a court order placing Westforth Sports under supervision for five years and requiring it to preserve records, train employees and help with the recovery of illegally sold guns. It also asked the court to mandate that Westforth Sports post bonds that would be forfeited if future violations took place.

A judge in Cook County dismissed the lawsuit in May. Westforth Sports sought the dismissal, saying Chicago had no standing since the lawsuit was over deals between the store and Indiana residents and that it had not provided evidence of straw purchases in which buyers skirt gun laws by purchasing guns on behalf of someone else who isn't allowed to.

But Chicago filed a motion to modify its original lawsuit. That motion is slated for a hearing next Wednesday, according to Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County records.

“For years, Westforth was the number one supplier of out-of-state crime guns recovered by Chicago police, fueling our city’s gun violence crisis,” City of Chicago Corporation Counsel Mary Richardson-Lowry said in a statement. “Their closing represents a significant victory for gun safety in our city.”