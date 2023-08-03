Cyclists will hit the road at night for the 12th annual WHAM After Midnight bike ride Saturday.

Bicyclists will depart from the Pavilion at Wolf Lake in Hammond at midnight Saturday and pedal more than 30 miles through Whiting, Hammond, Highland and Munster.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and the Hammond Port Authority invite people to bike into the wee morning hours Sunday through city streets and bike trails on their "2-wheelers, tricycles or unicycles."

"It's huge," McDermott said. "We used to try to charge for it but then we figured out so many people were showing up that it's impossible. So it's free."

Hammond provides a police escort to the riders.

"We have the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the Indiana State Police, Hammond cops, Munster cops, Highland cops and Whiting cops. It's awesome," he said. "All the Region police departments go out there and protect us. The cyclists won't have to stop at any intersection. Cars get stopped at the intersection for the cyclists."

Fast cyclists can complete it in about two hours, McDermott said. Most people complete the course by 3 a.m. or 3:30 a.m.

Hammond has turnaround spots where cyclists going too slow don't complete the entire ride.

"There's a 9-mile ride and a 32-mile ride," he said. "If you don't get to the 9-mile marker at a certain point you turn around."

At least 700 or 800 people normally turn out. It's often around 1,000.

"They decorate their bikes. They put lights on them," he said. "It's a really great night."

McDermott went to one in Chicago with 10,000 riders and decided to bring the idea to the Region.

"Chicago's is way bigger than ours but that's where we got the idea," McDermott said. "I did it. I loved it. And I wanted to bring it back home."

Turnout has been consistent since it started.

"Every year, we're amazed at how many people turn up," he said. "Cyclists are unique people. If you get an opportunity to ride and not stop they like to get out. You'll set personal records because you won't have to stop. It's a unique feeling as a cyclist going down Calumet Avenue and cars have to stop for you. It's totally protected. Police block every intersection. It's totally safe. It's a great experience. The weather's supposed to be beautiful too."

It's a unique way to see a wide swathe of the Region at night.

"You'll see Whiting. You'll see the Wolf Lake area and you'll go through Hammond and Munster," he said. "We have a little party. Some people get there at 9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. and they'll tailgate. That's become a tradition. It's pretty cool."