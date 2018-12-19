It’s known as “the house that love built,” and with the holidays here, it’s sharing that love.

The orchestra tunes up, the conductor raises the baton, and lilting holiday music entertains…

Holiday shopping is a mixed bag — a tedious chore for some, an annual delight for others. Wh…

Still forecasting

When Lakeshore News Tonight aired its final broadcast, Matt Winz, its chief meteorologist, realized the void that was left in local news coverage.

Chicago news covered the Region, but when it came to weather, Winz felt it left a lot to be desired. He created the concept for Region Weather through his Facebook page.

Winz provides daily updates on local conditions. The endeavor grew and in 2012 Winz created the Region Weather Facebook page dedicated to Northwest Indiana weather.

Over the years, the graphics and forecasts have grown into a full-blown weather operation as residents of the Region have followed the page. During a severe weather event in February, more than 80,000 people turned to Region Weather’s wall-to-wall severe weather coverage on Facebook.