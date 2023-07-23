The Wheeler Post Office in rural Porter County has closed temporarily for building repairs.

The U.S. Postal Service temporarily shuttered the post office in the older, two-story brick building at 305 Railroad Ave in Wheeler, an unincorporated town in Porter County just east of the Lake County line. It currently has no information on when the post office serving the largely rural town of 440 residents on IN-130 between Hobart and Valparaiso will be reopened.

The USPS is referring affected customers to get retail and P.O. Box mail services at the nearby Hobart Post Office about 4.6 miles away.

The Hobart Police Office is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The U.S. Post Office has done a few mass closings in recent years, shuttering 40 post offices nationwide in February and another 50 post offices in January.