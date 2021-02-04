Where to find a warming shelter as temperatures dip to extreme lows

This is being done in conjunction with the city. Anyone in need of shelter is asked to call 911. The Police Department's dispatch center will then direct them to the church.

People will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, said Crown Point Emergency Management Director Mike Wysocki.

"Since the beginning of COVID, the city of Crown Point has followed all COVID guidelines as outlined by the state of Indiana's health officials, and has asked its residents to do the same. In the event the warming center is activated, it will be operated no different than anywhere else currently," Wysocki said.

East Chicago: The Martin Luther King Center, 4802 Melville Ave., will be the city's designated warming center from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday through Monday and again throughout the week of Feb. 8.

Everyone entering the shelter must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Their temperatures will be taken before entering. Hand sanitizer will be available.

Hammond: The city has designated several warming centers throughout the community. This includes the Jean Shepherd Community Center at 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive; Lost Marsh Golf Course Clubhouse at 901 E. 129th St.; and the Hammond Civic Center at 5825 Sohl Ave.