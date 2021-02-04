Where to find a warming shelter as temperatures dip to extreme lows

The harshest cold of the season is expected to hit the Chicago area this weekend, after another round of accumulating snowfall covers the ground, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service forecast low temperatures to fall into the single digits Friday night. Temperatures could fall below zero Saturday night.
High temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees were predicted Friday and Saturday, and Sunday's high temperature could rise only into the single digits, forecasters said.
That was predicted to arrive after the sudden, heavy snowfall, carried by heavy winds, fell across several Northwest Indiana communities Thursday.
Snow accumulations were expected to reach between 2 to 5 inches further north in Chicago and its immediate surrounding areas. Communities further south, such as DeMotte, Morocco and Rensselaer, were more likely to see 3 to 5 inches, or more, NWS said.
A winter weather advisory went into effect for all five Northwest Indiana counties, as well as Cook, DuPage, Kankakee and Will counties at 11 a.m. Thursday, and was initially set to expire as early as noon Friday, NWS said.
The extreme low temperatures will be brought on by a blast of Arctic air expected to sweep through central states in the coming days, AccuWeather reported.
"The press of Arctic air will coincide with a large southward lunge of the jet stream associated with a break-off lobe of the polar vortex, and should give the frigid weather a free ride into much of the central states starting late this week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "Reinforcing waves of cold air will arrive through at least the first part of next week."
Extreme low temperatures, particularly when exacerbated by strong winds, pose the threat of frostbite, hypothermia and other dangers, according to AccuWeather.
Given the conditions, many local municipalities are designating buildings as warming shelters for those in need of an escape from the cold.
Here's where a center is available near you:
Cook County
Warming center locations across the state line are limited due to COVID-19, but the following are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to those in need. Anyone seeking shelter will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Calumet City: Calumet City Police Department lobby, 1200 Pulaski Road.
Lansing: Village of Lansing Court room, 2710 170th St.
Lake County
Crown Point: First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., will operate as a warming shelter as needed, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
This is being done in conjunction with the city. Anyone in need of shelter is asked to call 911. The Police Department's dispatch center will then direct them to the church.
People will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, said Crown Point Emergency Management Director Mike Wysocki.
"Since the beginning of COVID, the city of Crown Point has followed all COVID guidelines as outlined by the state of Indiana's health officials, and has asked its residents to do the same. In the event the warming center is activated, it will be operated no different than anywhere else currently," Wysocki said.
East Chicago: The Martin Luther King Center, 4802 Melville Ave., will be the city's designated warming center from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday through Monday and again throughout the week of Feb. 8.
Everyone entering the shelter must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Their temperatures will be taken before entering. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Hammond: The city has designated several warming centers throughout the community. This includes the Jean Shepherd Community Center at 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive; Lost Marsh Golf Course Clubhouse at 901 E. 129th St.; and the Hammond Civic Center at 5825 Sohl Ave.
The facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those needing to shelter in a warmed facility. However, if a power outage happens in the community, the shelters will remain open overnight.
Officials warned residents of frostbite and hypothermia during below-zero temperatures and recommended individuals limit time outdoors.
"I call on residents to check in on their family, friends and neighbors who are at risk and may need assistance," Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. "It is our older adults and young children who are at the most risk in the extreme cold. Being neighborly can go a long way in avoiding a tragic situation from occurring."
Gary: In a news conference Wednesday, Mayor Jerome Prince said recent work to mitigate winter weather has been hampered by lack of equipment. He said because the city uses the same vehicles to plow snow as to complete other municipal tasks throughout the year, there has been "tremendous wear and tear" on the vehicles.
"It strains the men and women who maintain and run operations on a daily basis,” Prince said. "We have to buckle down and find a way to give our hardworking men and women more of the equipment they need. To do the best job possible, they have to have equipment. I can’t stress that enough."
Prince said the city will continue to pursue those resources.
Because of the ice accumulation forecast, the city is ready to deploy salt, with more than 1,000 tons available in storage with additional supply on the way.
Prince also announced that multiple community partners have collaborated to create a system of warming centers in the city.
Whenever temperatures drop below 32 degrees, the warming centers will be activated, including:
- Ambridge Mann Pavilion at 2922 W. Fourth Ave., from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Roosevelt Pavilion at 2201 Harrison St., operations open as needed.
- Glen Ryan Pavilion at 4220 E. Sixth St., operations open as needed.
- Calumet Township Center at 1900 W. 41st Ave., from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Brother’s Keeper, at 2120 Broadway, open only to men from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LaPorte County
Michigan City: Keys to Hope Community Resource Center, at 1802 Franklin St., will be available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, to anyone in need. The center is run by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless.
Those in need of shelter must yield a negative result with a rapid COVID-19 test, which will be provided to them on site. Tests are made available through HealthLinc medical center, said CCH Operations Director Tammy Rosebaum.
Porter County
The Duneland's Tri-Town area is making shelters available 24/7 at several locations. Everyone in need of one will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside, said Chesterton spokesman Kevin Nevers.
Burns Harbor: Two shelters will be available — the fire station at 308 Navajo Trail and, if needed, the town hall at 1240 N. Boo Road. People in need of shelter should first call the Fire Department at 219-787-8591 so firefighters can make accommodations, Nevers said.
Chesterton: The Town Hall meeting room, at 726 Broadway, will open Saturday as a warming shelter. A limited number of cots and blankets will be available.
Porter: Several shelters will be available, including the Community Building at 500 Ackerman Drive in Hawthorne Park and the Porter Fire station at 550 Beam St. Anyone in Porter in need of a warming shelter should first call the Police Department at 219-926-7611. They will then be directed to one of the possible locations, Nevers said.
Valparaiso: Several locations are available, including the following:
- Valparaiso YMCA, 1202 Cumberland Crossing, open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
- Porter County Public Library, Valparaiso Branch, 103 Jefferson St., open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
- Housing Opportunities, 2001 Calumet Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. An overnight winter shelter for adult men and women is also available by calling 219-548-2800 or 219-400-0203.
Know of another warming center that's not in this list? Email information to The Times at newstips@nwi.com.
Be prepared
Officials are also advising residents to prepare for the extreme cold ahead of time.
The Gary Police Department recommends the following:
- Check your pipes for proper insulation.
- Never run fuel-based heaters in the house or leave space heaters unattended.
- Let the faucet farthest from a water heater drip slightly to prevent the line from freezing.
- Cover drafty windows with plastic.
- Avoid being outside, if you can. If you need to be outside, dress in several layers.
- If your power goes out, do not run the oven. Instead, boil pots of water to keep the home warm.
- Have an emergency kit available in your house and car. A kit should include a flashlight with new, and extra, batteries; bottles of water; nonperishable food; blankets; extra clothing; extra cell phone batteries or power banks, and a first aid kit.
- Make sure you have simple meals you can make on the stove top without a light, such as canned soups.
Additionally, police urged people to check on their elderly relatives and neighbors, plus anyone else who may need assistance.
If you're experiencing an immediate life-threatening emergency, call 911.
If your heat or power goes out and there's not an immediate emergency, call NIPSCO, not 911. NIPSCO can be reached at 800-4NIPSCO, or text 'OUT' to 444111. Outages can also be reported online at www.nipsco.com.
For water leaks, contact Indiana American Water at 800-492-8373, or report it online at www.amwater.com/inaw.