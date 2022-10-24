Whitcomb Street upgrades to be discussed in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — As more development is planned for the Liberty Estates community, town officials are preparing to review upgrades to Whitcomb Street.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said the Redevelopment Commission, Plan Commission and Randy Hall, developer of Liberty Estates, will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a feasibility study for Whitcomb.

The road runs along 200 acres for Liberty Estates, which will include single-family homes, ranch-style residences and apartments.

Pettit said the development will add traffic to Whitcomb, and work must be done to enhance traffic flow and safety on the road.

In addition to the construction planned for Liberty Estates, there is vacant commercial property nearby at U.S. 30 and Whitcomb.

“This project could create interest in that area, which could create more traffic,” Pettit said.

Officials said there is a sharp curve on Whitcomb Street, and many options will be reviewed to determine how to address it. That includes the potential for a roundabout or extending Whitcomb to remove the curve.

Pettit said the Erie Lackawanna Trail runs near Whitcomb, and the town must consider the trail when planning the roadwork.

Whichever option is selected, officials believe the Whitcomb upgrades could be a multiyear endeavor.

“It's going to be pretty extensive,” said Steve King, Merrillville’s engineering administrator/public works director.

Besides options to address the road, town officials and Hall will discuss how to pay for the enhancements.

Hall said construction on Whitcomb would create inconveniences while Liberty Estates is developed, but the enhancements are necessary.

While town officials prepare to discuss Whitcomb, the Plan Commission recently granted final planned unit development approval for apartments in Liberty Estates.

FRS Merrillville LLC is expected to build 16 three-story apartment buildings on about 17 acres there.

The first building could be delivered in a little more than a year. Eight floor plans will be available. One-bedroom apartments start at 840 square feet, with two-bedroom units at 1,085 square feet and three bedrooms at 1,350 square feet.

Redwood also is planning to build single-story two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment homes with attached two-car private garages in Liberty Estates.

Ali Karolczak, director of acquisitions for Redwood, said six floor plans are available. The units range from 1,300 to 1,600 square feet.

“It looks really nice,” Commission member Brian Dering said of the Redwood project.