White Castle continuing Valentine's tradition, at a distance

MERRILLVILLE — Dining at White Castle on Valentine's Day has been a sweetheart of an experience for a Lake Station couple for the last six years.

This year, despite the pandemic, there will be no exception, with participating White Castle restaurants offering socially distanced carhop service instead of inside dining on Valentine's Day.

Rebecca Waugaman and her husband, Butch Waugaman, already have reservations for Sunday to drive up to the restaurant at 1 E. 81st Ave. and dine inside their car on food served to them by a carhop.

"Every year we go there for Valentine's Day. They do such a fantastic job," Rebecca Waugaman said.

Accompanying the Waugamans will be her brother, Paul Hohos, and her sister-in-law, Kristy Hudi, both of Lowell.

The two families will be wearing special T-shirts made by Kristy Hudi with the inscription: "All you need is love and White Castle."

"We always have a really good time," Rebecca Waugaman said.