White Castle continuing Valentine's tradition, at a distance

MERRILLVILLE — Dining at White Castle on Valentine's Day has been a sweetheart of an experience for a Lake Station couple for the last six years.
This year, despite the pandemic, there will be no exception, with participating White Castle restaurants offering socially distanced carhop service instead of inside dining on Valentine's Day.
Rebecca Waugaman and her husband, Butch Waugaman, already have reservations for Sunday to drive up to the restaurant at 1 E. 81st Ave. and dine inside their car on food served to them by a carhop.
"Every year we go there for Valentine's Day. They do such a fantastic job," Rebecca Waugaman said.
Accompanying the Waugamans will be her brother, Paul Hohos, and her sister-in-law, Kristy Hudi, both of Lowell.
The two families will be wearing special T-shirts made by Kristy Hudi with the inscription: "All you need is love and White Castle."
"We always have a really good time," Rebecca Waugaman said.
Their order on Sunday will include the usual small burgers called "sliders" but also cheese sticks, chicken rings and cheesecake on sticks.
"We order everything on the menu," Rebecca Waugaman said.
Pre-pandemic, they were able to dine inside White Castle on Valentine's Day, when the fast-food hamburger chain would transform their rooms into fine dining establishments complete with hostess seating, tableside service and festive decor including tablecloths and flowers.
"They do a beautiful job and it's so much fun. We would always leave a big tip," Rebecca Waugaman said.
Nicole Clark, general manager at the Merrillville based White Castle, said the special Valentine's Day event started at one of the locations in Minnesota 30 years ago.
There are some 350 White Castle stores in the national chain.
This year, due to the pandemic, participating White Castle restaurants throughout the chain are going with the car hop service reminiscent of the old-fashioned drive-ins.
Reservations for this limited experience are expected to go quickly, so customers are encouraged to reserve their parking space as soon as possible at OpenTable.com.
Hours vary at each White Castle.
"It's become a tradition. We get so many regulars who come by every year," Clark said.
According to the White Castle website, other area White Castle restaurants participating in this year's event include Schererville, Griffith, Hobart, Hammond and Munster.
Customers who book a reservation on www.opentable.com will pull into a marked spot at the time of their reservation. A carhop will greet them at their car and take their order and provide a brochure with Valentine's Day activities to enjoy while they wait for their food.
Although White Castle restaurants are not offering their usual inside dining on Valentine's Day, drive-thrus will remain open and customers can still get to-go orders, according to the White Castle website.
For more information or to make reservations, go to WhiteCastle.com.