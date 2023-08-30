David Meisner has returned to White Lodging to serve as a regional vice president.

The Merrillville-based hospitality company founded by the late Bruce White brought Meisner back on to oversee hotels and restaurants across the country.

Meisner previously worked for White Lodging from 2014 to 2022, most recently serving as the first general manager of the Austin Marriott Downtown in Texas, one of the company's big growth areas in recent years. He also opened White Lodging's Aloft and Element Austin Downtown, also serving as general manager of those hotels in the Lone Star State's capital city.

“David is one of the most disciplined hotel operators I have ever worked with,” said David Lanterman, White Lodging’s chief operating officer. “He will bring that same discipline and heart to his new role, complementing our already high-performing regional leadership team.”

Meisner, a San Diego State University graduate, also worked as a general manager for several Winegardner & Hammons hotels and as the director of restaurants for Hyatt Hotels and Resorts in San Diego and Chicago. He's tasked with managing a portfolio of White Lodging properties.

“White Lodging has come out of the pandemic even stronger than before and is investing significantly in building a culture of genuine care and excellence at all levels of the organization,” said Meisner. “I’m thrilled to be a part of what’s next at White Lodging.”

White Lodging dates to 1985. It operates 60 upscale urban hotels, 50 restaurants and 10 rooftop bars across the country, as well as luxury ranches in Wyoming.