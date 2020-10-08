Whiting adopts budgets; includes some pay hikes

WHITING — The City Council has adopted ordinances for next year's civil city and sanitary budgets
The ordinance establishing appropriations and tax rates for the civil city contains a general fund budget of $8,918,726, which represents a $26,489 increase over the 2020 budget.
"It includes a 1% increase in salaries and a projected 5% increase in the ever-increasing medical costs," Councilman Ken Zubeck, D-1st, said.
The sanitary district general fund budget of $2,255,267 represents a $15,974 decrease from the previous year.
Zubeck said the sanitary district budget also contains a 1% increase in salaries but medical costs were expected to decrease because three employees took a severance buyout, while the plan is to only replace one of the three.
The council also approved an agreement between the city and Whiting Firefighters Local Union 969 that extends a collective bargaining agreement set to expire at the end of the year.
"In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the parties have agreed to extend the term of the current agreement for one year," Councilman Chris Sarvanidis, D-at-large, said. "And in consideration of said extension, the city has agreed to a wage increase for the extended term."
Sarvanidis said the agreement calls for a 1% increase over the 2020 salaries approved.
Steve Spebar, sworn in as mayor on Sept. 19, presided over Tuesday's meeting.
