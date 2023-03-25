Notre Dame Federal Credit Union promoted a banker from Whiting to serve as its new director of commercial lending.

The South Bend-based credit union that originally started in the Administration Building at the University of Notre Dame picked Jesse Hunt for the role.

He joined Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in 2021, previously served as the senior commercial loan officer and will continue to work out of the Lake County Branch in the new Illiana Building on 119th Street in downtown Whiting.

In his new role, Hunt will oversee the commercial lending division. He will seek to build on the existing commercial loan portfolio and grow commercial lending sales.

He’s a Whiting native and Purdue University Northwest graduate who was named to the Times of Northwest Indiana’s 20 Under 40 list in 2022. He serves as vice president of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce, chairs the Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana’s Finance Committee and also chairs the Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana Founders Advisory Council.

“I look forward to bringing true relationship commercial banking to businesses in all of our markets,” he said.

The not-for-profit financial cooperative is independent of Notre Dame. Founded in 1941, it now has more than 60,000 members worldwide and more than $1 billion in assets. It has 11 branches and serves more than 900 affiliate groups.