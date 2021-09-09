 Skip to main content
Whiting begins budget adoption process
Whiting City Hall

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

WHITING — The annual process of adopting budgets for the coming year has begun, and the City Council held its first meeting on the proposed spending plan at a meeting Tuesday.

The 2022 civil city operating budget is $8,689,362, City Clerk-Treasurer John Haynes said. "It's a reduction of $229,363 from this year's budget."

He said salaries will increase by 2% and the position of zoning administrator was eliminated.

The Mascot Hall of Fame budget has been reduced by $277,780, Haynes said.

The proposed sanitary operating budget for 2022 is $2,121,071.

Haynes said that figure represents a reduction of $134,196 compared to this year.

In other city news, a ceremony commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in front of City Hall.

Mayor Steve Spebar said the police and fire departments will be represented, along with Whiting American Legion Post 80 and the Eastside Vietnam Veterans.

"We've asked the churches to participate by ringing church bells at 9:30 for 3 minutes," Spebar said.

He said that would represent one minute for each site where planes crashed during the tragedy.

Also on Saturday, a caucus will be held at 11 a.m. at City Hall to choose a replacement for former Councilman Ken Zubeck, who resigned last month.

The caucus will be open to the public to attend as a new 1st District council member will be chosen by the district's precinct committee members.

