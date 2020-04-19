Whiting businesses in line for financial help

WHITING — Many Whiting businesses are to receive checks as the result of an emergency economic stimulus package approved unanimously by the City Council and the city's Redevelopment Commission.
"What we're basically doing is taking some grant monies and special events monies and reallocating so we can inject some capital back into the business district and try to keep our local businesses solvent," Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura said.
The city's plan is to distribute up to $3,000 monthly to businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We're concerned about the federal money and federal aid not coming down in a timely manner, so we wanted to try to get some money in the hands of the small businesses as soon as we could," Stahura said.
The mayor said 56 Whiting businesses will receive checks. He said there are 104 businesses in downtown Whiting but that places such as banks, corporate stores and businesses that have experienced minimal impact, such as grocery stores, will not receive direct support via checks.
Not all of the 56 businesses will receive the full $3,000 monthly. The amount to be received could depend on factors such as if the particular business was forced to close or not and if a restaurant continues to provide carryout service.
The mayor said the city is allocating about $425,000 for the stimulus project.
"The funding that we have allocated for (this) will take us through at least June, which would be three months, and with July as an emergency backup," Stahura said. "So we have enough funds to take us through July, hoping that we only need the first three months. We're going to reevaluate the plan on a month to month basis because things could change."
Stahura said the city is able to reallocate grant monies that could have otherwise been used toward the opening of new businesses or facade improvements for existing ones.
He said a handful of special events have already been canceled for which funds would have been used.
UPDATE: COVID-19 emergency center receives ventilators for 17 local hospitals
GARY — A shipment of critical care ventilators arrived Saturday at the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
The ventilators were shipped from General Motors & Ventec Life Systems. The “VOCSN V+Pro” ventilators were manufactured in Kokomo and will be distributed to area hospitals.
The shipment is part of a partnership in response to needs arising from the coronvirus pandemic, according to Lori Postma, Indiana District 1 public information officer. The ventilators will fill needs in hospitals in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.
“Northwest Indiana has quickly become a COVID-19 hotspot and our coordination with the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided us with an outstanding opportunity to supplement the equipment needs of 17 hospitals in District 1,” Postma said.
Dr. Peter Navarro, White House assistant to the president, said the collaboration between GM, Ventec, UPS and FEMA made the swift production and delivery of the ventilators possible.
“Through the seamless coordination of FEMA, these lifesaving devices are equally rapidly being delivered to hospitals in need in Chicago and Gary,” Navarro said. “A patriotic White House salute to the full power of private enterprise joining hands with the full force of the federal government to fight the invisible enemy.”
Ventec Life Systems CEO Chris Kiple said the critical care ventilators deliver precise airflow to protect the lungs, have accurate monitors that assess well-being and have advanced controls that will allow heath care workers to efficiently wean patients off the ventilators.
GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra commended the commitment of staff at GM, Ventec and the businesses’ suppliers to make the manufacturing and delivery possible.
UPS expedited the delivery to the center in Gary from the manufacturing center, said UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney.
Postma said those who would like to join the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center can contact the logistics department at 219-576-2786.
