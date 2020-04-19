Whiting businesses in line for financial help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHITING — Many Whiting businesses are to receive checks as the result of an emergency economic stimulus package approved unanimously by the City Council and the city's Redevelopment Commission.

"What we're basically doing is taking some grant monies and special events monies and reallocating so we can inject some capital back into the business district and try to keep our local businesses solvent," Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura said.

The city's plan is to distribute up to $3,000 monthly to businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We're concerned about the federal money and federal aid not coming down in a timely manner, so we wanted to try to get some money in the hands of the small businesses as soon as we could," Stahura said.

The mayor said 56 Whiting businesses will receive checks. He said there are 104 businesses in downtown Whiting but that places such as banks, corporate stores and businesses that have experienced minimal impact, such as grocery stores, will not receive direct support via checks.

Not all of the 56 businesses will receive the full $3,000 monthly. The amount to be received could depend on factors such as if the particular business was forced to close or not and if a restaurant continues to provide carryout service.