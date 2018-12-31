WHITING — The city is progressing toward abolishing its longtime municipal court system in a move that could result in considerable savings annually.
The City Council approved on Tuesday an ordinance on second reading that would do so, and a final vote is expected to take place at the Council's first meeting in January.
Mayor Joe Stahura said it is not financially advantageous for the city to maintain a court. He said the city's budget for the court is roughly between $185,000 to $200,000 annually.
"The total revenue for the court into the city is less than $25,000," Stahura said.
He said the decision to do away with the court is also partly driven by notice received that City Court Judge Ann "Pat" Likens intends to retire next year and the difficulty that would present in having to find another qualified candidate to replace her who is also a Whiting resident, as required by law.
Likens was appointed City Court Judge in 2004 by former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan.
Stahura said the court clerk is the only full-time employee in the city court.
Stahura said Whiting has had its own court for as far back as he can remember and that it is used to handle misdemeanors and traffic infractions.
City Council President Chris Sarvanidis said court cases can be more efficiently handled by the Lake County court system, and the cost savings will provide relief for the city budget.
"It's a big decision, but I truly believe it is the best for the city and it's the fiscally responsible thing to do," Sarvanidis said.
He said many other communities have or are in the process of eliminating their municipal court systems, including neighboring Hammond.
"Under this ordinance, the Whiting Court will cease operations as of Dec. 31, 2019, which allows for completion of the current elected term by our City Judge," Sarvanidis said. "The overall process may seep into the year 2020 a little in terms of administrative items, but there will not be a court system in place after Dec. 31, 2019 should this ordinance pass."
He said the city will implement administrative procedures permitted under Indiana state statute that will enable the city to collect and keep fines associated with non-BMV related ordinance violation cases.
"So we will continue to generate revenue through fines assessed for violation of our municipal codes of ordinances such as building code, property maintenance, diversion programs, parking, etc.," Sarvanidis said.