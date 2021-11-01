Whiting Council approves sewage bonds

WHITING — The City Council has unanimously approved on second reading an ordinance that will allow the city to issue environmental facilities revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $85 million.

The ordinance is expected to be considered on third and final reading on Tuesday.

The ordinance authorizes the issuance and sale of the bonds to finance the acquisition, construction and installation of sewage facilities at the BP Whiting Refinery.

City Council President Chris Sarvanidis, D-at-large, said Indiana state statute gives municipalities the authority to issue such bonds as a way to finance industrial pollution control and prevention projects.

"The process allows for tax-exempt bonds to be sold and the proceeds to be used for those projects, some of which may be mandatory to comply with certain environmental regulations," Sarvanidis said.

Sarvanidis said the program is beneficial to both parties because it provides favorable financing for BP and generates revenue for the city.

"These are limited obligation bonds and cannot constitute any debt or liability on the bonds to the city, whatsoever," Sarvanidis said.

