WHITING — The City Council has adopted an ordinance setting fees for obtaining videos from police body cameras.

"The Police Department is now operating with body cameras, and the chief has requested that we establish fees for requests of copies of footage by members of the public, outside agencies, things like that," said Councilman Nick Suarez, D-1st.

Those with what are considered legitimate reasons for seeking body cam videos will pay $50 for a thumb drive containing video of less than 30 minutes, $100 for videos of 30 to 60 minutes, and $150 for videos that are longer than an hour.

Police Chief John Sotello said officers started wearing the cameras in November, and all 14 on the force have them.

He said the camera is activated when an officer goes on a call, so it picks up all interactions with the public.

"If there's any discrepancies or anything later, if there's accusations or anything, everything is on camera," Sotello said.

The chief said no one has requested a copy of body cam video so far.

"I think it's going to be worth its weight in gold if something does happen," Sotello said.

Mayor Steve Spebar agrees that the addition of the cameras is good for Whiting: "It protects the city and also protects the rights of the individual."

Council President Chris Sarvanidis, D-at large, said the total cost for the cameras was about $15,000, but the city only had to pay a quarter of that because of grant funding.

Sarvanidis said he hopes the cameras will mean the police "can do their job more comfortably now."