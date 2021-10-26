 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whiting designates American Rescue fund use
urgent

Whiting designates American Rescue fund use

STOCK - Whiting - Indianapolis and 119th
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

WHITING — The City Council has unanimously adopted a resolution detailing the expenditure plan for American Rescue Plan Act funds.

"We were awarded the sum of $1,075,806.14 under the American Rescue Plan," Council President Chris Sarvanidis, D-at-large, said. "The funds are restricted to only certain expenditures such as infrastructure and city losses due to the pandemic."

The city was legally required to provide a plan for the money's use.

"That plan must be approved by the fiscal body, which is the council," Sarvanidis said.

Over half of the money received will go toward the installation of a new water main.

"The new main shall provide water service on 119th (Street) between New York (Avenue) and Ohio (Avenue)," Sarvanidis said.

A total of $400,000 will be used to purchase new pumps at a detention basin to assist in the automation of the facility.

The remainder of the funds will provide reimbursement to the city for lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Clerk-Treasurer John Haynes said the expenditure plan can be changed, but the council would have to approve such changes.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

Mayor Steve Spebar said the city hopes to complete the water main project in 2022, as well as the automation at the basin with the new pumps.

"We were happy with the amount we received and we'll put it to good use," Spebar said.

In other city news, the City Council unanimously ratified a one-year extension of a collective bargaining agreement for Whiting Firefighters Local Union 969 that runs through the end of 2022.

The agreement provides for a 2% increase in salaries for the coming year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will we be able to harness energy from lightning someday?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts