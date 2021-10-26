Whiting designates American Rescue fund use

WHITING — The City Council has unanimously adopted a resolution detailing the expenditure plan for American Rescue Plan Act funds.

"We were awarded the sum of $1,075,806.14 under the American Rescue Plan," Council President Chris Sarvanidis, D-at-large, said. "The funds are restricted to only certain expenditures such as infrastructure and city losses due to the pandemic."

The city was legally required to provide a plan for the money's use.

"That plan must be approved by the fiscal body, which is the council," Sarvanidis said.

Over half of the money received will go toward the installation of a new water main.

"The new main shall provide water service on 119th (Street) between New York (Avenue) and Ohio (Avenue)," Sarvanidis said.

A total of $400,000 will be used to purchase new pumps at a detention basin to assist in the automation of the facility.

The remainder of the funds will provide reimbursement to the city for lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Clerk-Treasurer John Haynes said the expenditure plan can be changed, but the council would have to approve such changes.