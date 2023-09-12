The Whiting Empanada Fest returns to the Region this weekend.

The festival celebrating the Spanish pastry will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 16 at Whiting Lakefront Park at 1500 Park Road.

The Whiting Hispanic Heritage Organization will host the 2nd annual Whiting Empanada Fest, which it created as a fundraiser for scholarships and a way to shine a spotlight on Northwest Indiana’s Hispanic and Latino community.

It’s taking place on the Lake Michigan beach during Hispanic Heritage Month on Mexican Independence Day, an annual celebration of national pride marking Mexico declaring its independence from Spain in 1810.

The Latin festival in Whiting, which is home to a large Hispanic population, proved so popular in its first year that vendors sold out of empanadas in just hours. The fest features food, live music, craft vendors, a beer garden, a kids zone and of course its namesake empanadas, a baked turnover with a variety of sweet and savory fillings.

Expect to hear salsa music and mariachi bands at the festival, a spinoff of the popular Pierogi Fest that Whiting hosts every July. The event featured a Señor Taco in a sombrero, a riff on Mr. Pierogi, last year.

Scheduled performers include Maritza Agular, La Obra, Chicago Samba, Orquesta SalSoul Del Mad, Mariachi Sirenas, DJ Chops and Together.

Last year, it hosted food vendors like Flako’s Tacos, Mexi-Tacos, La Catrina, Up in Smokers and Quan’s BBQ Smoke Pit.

Admission to the festival is free but there is a charge for parking.

For more information, visit www.whitingempanadafest.com.