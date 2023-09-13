A new exhibit in Whiting highlights the Region's bygone movie palaces.

The Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum at 1610 119th St. is displaying the "Lights Camera Action!" exhibition about Nickelodeons, silent movie theaters and other theaters in Whiting, Hammond, East Chicago and Chicago's South Side.

The exhibit features major theaters like the Parthenon and Paramount in downtown Hammond, the Kenney "Rocking Chair" Theater in Hessville, drive-ins like Outdoor 41 and vaudeville acts that routinely played in Northwest Indiana.

"We have the history of almost all the theatres from East Chicago, Hammond, Whiting and South Side of Chicago. You’d be astounded to find some theatres had 3,000 seats," Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum Curator Gayle Kosalko said. "There was one theatre whose audience was segregated back in the 1920s. Gayety’s on the South Side eventually showed only Spanish films. There was something unique about each one."

The exhibition includes silent movie posters and photos of the theaters, most of which were razed long ago.

"We have a speaker from Outdoor 41 and thanks to the Hammond Historical Society, wooden armrests from a Parthenon chair," she said. "We also have great personal scrapbooks people made around 1920 when everybody’s heroes and heroines were the silent screen actors. It’s very much like today’s celebrity crushes."

It includes a Collen Moore cardboard takeaway from the 1920s.

"Most people don’t realize how important she was. She helped popularize women’s bob haircut and the beautiful fairy palace we all have seen at the Science and Industry Museum. That’s hers," she said. "And we do have a silent movie running so people can see what they were like."

The exhibit aims to explore commonalities people share, she said.

"Going to the movies is definitely one of those but what this exhibit goes further to show you is the importance and the grandeur of many local movie palaces, how they were such a big part of each different generation’s lives. How they reflect the Great Depression with dish nights or the Wars with special movies shown," Kosalko said. "They were more than just movies. They were vaudeville, live animal acts, song and dance people and comedians. These appeared on these stages. They were the only form of entertainment at the time and they were cheap enough that the whole family could enjoy."

The movie-going experience used to be quite different, Kosalko said.

"One of the things about the very early movie theaters, at least in Whiting, they changed movies every day. So you could go to the movies six days a week," she said.

The hope is to inform people about the rich history of the Region's old movie theaters.

"I think they will be surprised how and when the movie houses started to decline. Paramount and Parthenon tried switching venues to save themselves. They had Kiss and Sonny and Cher and even Pat Boone on stage to help bring in revenue," she said. "Unfortunately they couldn’t save themselves and people didn’t care enough to preserve these buildings and our history. So you really have to give kudos to John Katras who has kept Whiting’s charming Hoosier Theatre alive."

The exhibit is free and open to the public. The exhibit will be on display through the end of October.

The museum is open from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday.