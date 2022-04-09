 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Whiting eyes camera purchase

Whiting eyes camera purchase

More police department are turning to license plate readers to help them solve crimes. Gary Police Chief Brian Evans discusses progress in 2021, including the launch of a license plate reader system

 Connor Burge, file, The Times

WHITING — The Whiting Police Department would like to tape a federal grant to buy surveillance cameras and another license plate reader.

City Council President Chris Sarvanidis, D-At-large, said one of the instructions for the application process calls for official support from the City Council that happened earlier this week.

"Additional cameras on major thoroughfares and the downtown business district will serve to provide continuous license plate reader coverage from the Indiana state line to the Borman Expressway as the Whiting Police Department works in conjunction with the Hammond and East Chicago Police Departments," Sarvanidis said.

A license plate reader installed late last year at the intersection of 129th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard already paid dividends when it helped catch a suspect in a Gary murder when he passed through Whiting.

The readers take pictures of license plates as vehicles pass by and that information is relayed to the police if there is a problem associated with that vehicle.

Brian Lowry is in charge of the grant application for the city and said approximately $65,000 is being sought for a license plate reader and about $150,000 for cameras.

The council is applying to U.S. Rep Frank J. Mrvan's office, Lowry said, and he'll then submit it to the Congressional Appropriations Committee.

Whiting Police Chief John Sotello said if the grant is received, the plan would be for a license plate reader to be installed at 119th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard.

He said cameras would be located from 119th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard going east to Front Street, as well as at Schrage Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard and nearby city schools.

Sotello said cameras on 119th Street would allow for better monitoring of special events such as the annual Pierogi Fest.

"It will enhance public safety by keeping an eye on the business district, the school children, and it will assist in criminal investigations in a pretty profound way," Lowry said.

