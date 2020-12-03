Whiting Fire Department adds rescue boat to arsenal

WHITING — Having a beautiful beach and lakefront provide for much entertainment, but also opportunities for distress when swimmers or boaters encounter trouble on the water.
"Incidents happen and we want to be proactive," Mayor Steve Spebar said.
The city has done that with its recent purchase of a Wing 4.2 rescue boat for $23,195.
Spebar said this marks the first time the city has had a multi-person boat available for rescues.
Fire Chief Dave Cunningham said it will be used for water rescues in conjunction with city lifeguards who already have a rescue jet ski.
"It's a tool that we've never had," Cunningham said.
The lightweight boat is made of polyurethane fabric and will hold 2,100 pounds.
It has enough power to tow in a small craft near the lakeshore, Cunningham said.
The boat will be stored and maintained at the fire department.
"Our plan is to over the wintertime have everybody take the Indiana boating course," Cunningham said. "It's an online course."
He said the department will then get the Coast Guard to come out in the spring to give pointers.
Spebar said there was no one event that spurred the city's purchase of the boat, but that there are incidents on the lake each year for which rescues are performed and the hope is the new edition can be used both to save people and provide a safe way to do so for responders.
"It can be used by fire department personnel, life guards and park department personnel, and also police," Spebar said. "They're all going to get trained on it."
A test run recently performed proved successful.
"It basically went from the boat launch to out past the pier," Spebar said. "In somewhat choppy waters, it handled great. The waves, I think, were 3 to 4 feet that day and when they came back from the runs the inside of the boat was completely dry. I was pretty impressed with that."
Cunningham said a large number of people come to visit now that Whiting Lakefront Park has been redone, and there are a few times each summer when incidents have to be responded to on the lake.
He said a successful rescue mission occurred earlier this year after two swimmers jumped from the pier.
He said the city has a couple surfboards and underwater rescue equipment to help, but the temperature of the lake can play a factor.
"The lake gets cold and usually a disaster happens when it's cold and it's nasty out and it's basically too difficult to put a swimmer in the water," Cunningham said.
The new boat should help in those conditions.
"It's a game changer, I believe, for us," Cunningham said.
Photos: How Midwest schools are navigating COVID-19
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.