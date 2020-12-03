Whiting Fire Department adds rescue boat to arsenal

WHITING — Having a beautiful beach and lakefront provide for much entertainment, but also opportunities for distress when swimmers or boaters encounter trouble on the water.

"Incidents happen and we want to be proactive," Mayor Steve Spebar said.

The city has done that with its recent purchase of a Wing 4.2 rescue boat for $23,195.

Spebar said this marks the first time the city has had a multi-person boat available for rescues.

Fire Chief Dave Cunningham said it will be used for water rescues in conjunction with city lifeguards who already have a rescue jet ski.

"It's a tool that we've never had," Cunningham said.

The lightweight boat is made of polyurethane fabric and will hold 2,100 pounds.

It has enough power to tow in a small craft near the lakeshore, Cunningham said.

The boat will be stored and maintained at the fire department.

"Our plan is to over the wintertime have everybody take the Indiana boating course," Cunningham said. "It's an online course."

He said the department will then get the Coast Guard to come out in the spring to give pointers.