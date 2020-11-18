Whiting Food Pantry to host Thanksgiving distribution Friday

WHITING — Thanksgiving is set to look different this year for the Whiting Food Pantry.
This year, the pantry is in a new, indoor space in time for the holidays and is calling Sacred Heart Church at 1717 Laporte Ave. home. The pantry is on the main level of the church, and the entrance is between the convent and the school, near the Whiting Food Pantry sign.
Previously, the pantry was set up outside of Whiting City Hall.
“We’d like to thank Sacred Heart Church for their generosity, and for leasing the space to us and fixing it up so nicely,” said Keith Burke, pantry operator and Whiting's community development director. “It has been so enjoyable working with the community, and we look forward to giving back this holiday season."
The pantry is expecting 110 families for its Thanksgiving distribution, which will be a drive-up distribution this year, Burke said.
"They'll come get their items, place them in their car and then they'll exit through the rear gate," Burke said. "Then we'll sanitize the tables and continuing keeping them loaded."
The change, Burke said, is due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Those unable to pick up their items can drive up and have volunteers load the food into their car, Burke added.
In a news release, Burke thanked Strack & Van Til, Calumet Bakery and the community for their contributions to the pantry.
“We’d like to give an additional thanks to Strack and Van Til’s customers who have generously purchased and donated pre-packed grocery bags to the Whiting Food Pantry for the upcoming Thanksgiving distribution," Burke said in the release. "We’ve accumulated over to $2,500 worth of food for families in need. Thank you to Strack & Van Til for facilitating that.”
The Whiting Food Pantry is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of the month to Whiting and Robertsdale residents in the 46394 zip code only.
Upon entering the distribution line, people must wear a mask, stand 6 feet apart and sanitize their hands.
Those who wish to donate food products to the pantry can drop off non-perishable items at 1717 Laporte Ave., in the back of the pantry. Monetary donations can be dropped off or mailed to Whiting Food Pantry, c/o Whiting City Hall, 1443 119th St., Whiting, IN, 46394.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Burke at 219-659-7704, ext. 249, or by email at kburke@whitingindiana.com.
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
