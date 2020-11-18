Whiting Food Pantry to host Thanksgiving distribution Friday

WHITING — Thanksgiving is set to look different this year for the Whiting Food Pantry.

This year, the pantry is in a new, indoor space in time for the holidays and is calling Sacred Heart Church at 1717 Laporte Ave. home. The pantry is on the main level of the church, and the entrance is between the convent and the school, near the Whiting Food Pantry sign.

Previously, the pantry was set up outside of Whiting City Hall.

“We’d like to thank Sacred Heart Church for their generosity, and for leasing the space to us and fixing it up so nicely,” said Keith Burke, pantry operator and Whiting's community development director. “It has been so enjoyable working with the community, and we look forward to giving back this holiday season."

The pantry is expecting 110 families for its Thanksgiving distribution, which will be a drive-up distribution this year, Burke said.

"They'll come get their items, place them in their car and then they'll exit through the rear gate," Burke said. "Then we'll sanitize the tables and continuing keeping them loaded."

The change, Burke said, is due to the coronavirus pandemic.