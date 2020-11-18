 Skip to main content
Whiting Food Pantry to host Thanksgiving distribution Friday
Food lines the shelves at Whiting Food Pantry at 1717 Laporte Ave., Whiting. 

 Provided by Whiting Food Pantry

WHITING — Thanksgiving is set to look different this year for the Whiting Food Pantry.

This year, the pantry is in a new, indoor space in time for the holidays and is calling Sacred Heart Church at 1717 Laporte Ave. home. The pantry is on the main level of the church, and the entrance is between the convent and the school, near the Whiting Food Pantry sign.

Previously, the pantry was set up outside of Whiting City Hall.

“We’d like to thank Sacred Heart Church for their generosity, and for leasing the space to us and fixing it up so nicely,” said Keith Burke, pantry operator and Whiting's community development director. “It has been so enjoyable working with the community, and we look forward to giving back this holiday season."

The pantry is expecting 110 families for its Thanksgiving distribution, which will be a drive-up distribution this year, Burke said.

"They'll come get their items, place them in their car and then they'll exit through the rear gate," Burke said. "Then we'll sanitize the tables and continuing keeping them loaded."

The change, Burke said, is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those unable to pick up their items can drive up and have volunteers load the food into their car, Burke added.

In a news release, Burke thanked Strack & Van Til, Calumet Bakery and the community for their contributions to the pantry.

“We’d like to give an additional thanks to Strack and Van Til’s customers who have generously purchased and donated pre-packed grocery bags to the Whiting Food Pantry for the upcoming Thanksgiving distribution," Burke said in the release. "We’ve accumulated over to $2,500 worth of food for families in need. Thank you to Strack & Van Til for facilitating that.”

The Whiting Food Pantry is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of the month to Whiting and Robertsdale residents in the 46394 zip code only.

Upon entering the distribution line, people must wear a mask, stand 6 feet apart and sanitize their hands.

Those who wish to donate food products to the pantry can drop off non-perishable items at 1717 Laporte Ave., in the back of the pantry. Monetary donations can be dropped off or mailed to Whiting Food Pantry, c/o Whiting City Hall, 1443 119th St., Whiting, IN, 46394.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Burke at 219-659-7704, ext. 249, or by email at kburke@whitingindiana.com.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

