 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Whiting man seriously injured by tree stand fall while deer hunting

  • 0
Whiting man injured by tree stand fall while deer hunting

A deer is shown in the woods.

 Joseph S. Pete

A Whiting man suffered serious injuries when he lost his footing on a tree stand while deer hunting in Cass County.

Emergency dispatch got a call just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday of a hunter, later identified as Daniel Badia, 71, getting hurt after falling from a tree stand near 200 West and 1000 North.

"Not wearing a full-body safety harness at the time, he fell approximately 14 feet, sustaining serious leg, arm, and torso injuries," Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement spokesman Ryan McCauley said.

Badia was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette. He was moved to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis because he required more intensive care.

"Conservation officers remind Hoosiers that the most common hunting-related injuries are from accidents involving tree stands and elevated platforms," McCauley said. "All hunters should wear a full-body safety harness when going up to and getting down from elevated platforms."

People are also reading…

Conservation offices were assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Cass County EMS and the Lucerne and Royal Center fire departments.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

India due to become world’s most populous country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts