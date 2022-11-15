Whiting man seriously injured by tree stand fall while deer hunting

A Whiting man suffered serious injuries when he lost his footing on a tree stand while deer hunting in Cass County.

Emergency dispatch got a call just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday of a hunter, later identified as Daniel Badia, 71, getting hurt after falling from a tree stand near 200 West and 1000 North.

"Not wearing a full-body safety harness at the time, he fell approximately 14 feet, sustaining serious leg, arm, and torso injuries," Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement spokesman Ryan McCauley said.

Badia was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette. He was moved to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis because he required more intensive care.

"Conservation officers remind Hoosiers that the most common hunting-related injuries are from accidents involving tree stands and elevated platforms," McCauley said. "All hunters should wear a full-body safety harness when going up to and getting down from elevated platforms."

Conservation offices were assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Cass County EMS and the Lucerne and Royal Center fire departments.