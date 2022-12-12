Whiting previews condo plans

WHITING — A clearer picture of what those looking for housing in Whiting can look forward to was provided at a forum at the Mascot Hall of Fame.

It was announced in September that the city would move forward with Hutton & Hutton and Proxima Management Group to build condominiums at 1637 119th St., which is a vacant lot across the street from Oil City Stadium.

Justin Hutton, principal senior architect with Hammond-based Hutton & Hutton, provided renderings at last week's forum and preliminary plans for the development.

"It's a six-story building, approximately 120,000 square feet," he said.

The building will be about 75 feet high on 1.35 acres.

"Over a hundred parking spaces will be included, actually in the building," Hutton said.

Plans call for 77 units: 23 one-bedroom units, 50 two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom units.

Three roof terraces are planned for the structure, along with such amenities as shared lounges and fitness space.

Green space is planned around the building, which will have its entrance off of Grenchik Lane.

"Grenchik Lane is going to be widened as part of this project," Mayor Steve Spebar said.

It will be a mixed-use building, with commercial space available on the first floor.

The crowd of 60 or so that attended the forum asked a variety of questions.

Hutton said the expected price of a unit could range from the upper $200,000s to $700,000, with monthly homeowners association fees of $200 to $300.

Hutton put the cost of the development at $25 million to $34 million, and the project could begin toward the end of 2023.

He said a good portion of the building's facade would be made of glass.

One person asked whether union labor would be used.

Hutton gave no guarantee but said not many non-union companies could handle this type of project.

"The city would prefer union labor," Spebar said.

The mayor emphasized that the units will be owner-occupied and they will be condominiums, not apartments.

"We're excited about this project," Spebar said.

Spebar previously said the development would benefit from the property's proximity to the lakefront and the city's business district.

Olivia Rhodehamel, a lifelong Whiting resident, came to the forum interested in the possible purchase of a condo.

"We want to see investments in our community," she said.

She was impressed by the presentation and liked "that they're not bumping out the older neighbors that have lived there for 45, 50-plus years."

In another city housing matter, Spebar announced at a recent City Council meeting that the Redevelopment Commission has authorized the sale of 10 lots on the 1600 and 1700 blocks of Center Street for single-family homes.

Two developers will be involved. "So we will look forward over the coming months to that project kicking off," Spebar said.