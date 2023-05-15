For nearly a century, Msgr. Joseph Semancik has shared his leadership and faith with Northwest Indiana.

He marked the 70th anniversary of his first Mass with a celebration May 3 with close friends and family at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Whiting, where he was baptized 94 years ago.

“There’s nobody more local than good ol’ Joe,” Semancik said. “Everyone has been so special and kind to me during my lifetime, I just can’t describe it because it makes me cry. You have done more for me than I have done for you, and I am forever grateful.”

His passion has always been giving back to the community he loves.

“Of all the things I have done in life, the thing I feel most blessed about and proud of is that I have been part of Hospice of the Calumet Area from the beginning,” he said.

“It’s really a special place, with special people, dedicated to serving thousands of people with compassion. I never could have imagined that four decades later my wonderful younger sister Janie would spend her last days at the" William J. Riley Memorial Residence.

Sister Michelle Dvorak, a friend and Calumet College of St. Joseph colleague, has been "blessed to have worked with" Semancik for years and always appreciated his direction and guidance.

“He is amazing, and his commitment to social justice has always been focused on serving the underserved,” she said. “It’s just the type of person he is, and he is a wonderful example of living a life that is committed to other people.”

During the anniversary Mass, friend Tom Dabertin recalled many of Semancik's accomplishments and noted his passion for philanthropy while serving as director of Catholic Charities for years, being a founding member of Hospice of the Calumet Area, and as the longest and continuous donor of Calumet College.

Semancik earned a bachelor's degree from St. Meinrad in 1953, a Master of Social Work from Loyola University in 1960 and a doctorate in philosophy in 1977 from the University of Chicago.

Semancik accumulated several recognitions over the years, but the most noteworthy are his Sagamore of the Wabash, being named Prelate of Honor by Pope John Paul II in 1984 and receiving the St. Joseph the Worker award from Calumet College in 2023.

He was also recognized with a congressional record in June 1998 by then-U.S. Rep. Peter J. Visclosky, D-Gary, for his work with Catholic Charities, service on the Lake County Community Development Committee and establishing the Indiana Catholic Conference.

Semancik was born March 3, 1929.

He said he and his siblings were "blessed with wonderful parents and to be born and raised in the best city in the world, Whiting, Indiana. This really is a beautiful place to live.”