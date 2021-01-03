Whiting selects new parks superintendent

Cruz has called Whiting home for about 20 years and started working for the city as summer help right after graduating from high school in 2009.

She also worked at the city's former community center and did maintenance work for the park department, including cutting grass.

She said her experience in maintenance gives her an idea of the upkeep needed and working in the office gives her that perspective as well.

"I've been here for 11 years," Cruz said. "I've seen kind of both sides of what it takes."

Cruz said she wants to make sure Whiting parks are user-friendly and inviting to residents and visitors.

She said one goal is to fix the ongoing issue of flooding at Whiting Lakefront Park.

"And hopefully try to fix the eroding beach as well," Cruz said.

Spebar recently said the city is hoping to complete some revetment work on the lakefront this winter and that a major revetment project is planned for 2021.

Other work is also scheduled for Whiting Lakefront Park in the new year.