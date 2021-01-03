Whiting selects new parks superintendent

WHITING — The city will have its first permanent park department superintendent since 2017 when Adi Cruz is sworn in on Monday at City Hall.
"She's a veteran of 11 years in the park department," Mayor Steve Spebar said. "Nine years in the field and the last two years as the park department secretary."
The city has not had a park superintendent since Martin Jakubowski resigned in 2017 in the wake of his guilty plea to assisting an Illinois man involved in dog fighting.
Mike Nastav had been serving as acting superintendent. Spebar said Nastav will now focus his efforts on Oil City Stadium, the baseball field that the Whiting High School Oilers, Calumet College of St. Joseph teams and the Northwest Indiana Oilmen of the Midwest Collegiate League all call home.
"As we go forward with park operations, I thought it was important that there be a single individual in charge with the title and the responsibility," Spebar said.
Cruz will oversee operations at Whiting Lakefront Park, Whihala Beach and all city parks, including bookings and rentals, in addition to supervision of the park department office.
Cruz admitted to some nerves, but said she is prepared for the challenge.
"It's a big responsibility, but I'm excited as well," she said.
Cruz has called Whiting home for about 20 years and started working for the city as summer help right after graduating from high school in 2009.
She also worked at the city's former community center and did maintenance work for the park department, including cutting grass.
She said her experience in maintenance gives her an idea of the upkeep needed and working in the office gives her that perspective as well.
"I've been here for 11 years," Cruz said. "I've seen kind of both sides of what it takes."
Cruz said she wants to make sure Whiting parks are user-friendly and inviting to residents and visitors.
She said one goal is to fix the ongoing issue of flooding at Whiting Lakefront Park.
"And hopefully try to fix the eroding beach as well," Cruz said.
Spebar recently said the city is hoping to complete some revetment work on the lakefront this winter and that a major revetment project is planned for 2021.
Other work is also scheduled for Whiting Lakefront Park in the new year.
"We're going to construct a gazebo west of the pavilion," Spebar said. "We're going to tear up the old tennis courts. Long term, we're going to relocate our playground there."