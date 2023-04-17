WHITING — The city hopes to redo the playground at Whiting Lakefront Park with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money it anticipates will be received.

CDBG dollars come from the federal government and are administered through the county.

"In this program, we receive funds from Lake County's Economic Development Department to be used for projects such as infrastructure improvement and elimination of blight," Council President Chris Sarvanidis, D-at-large, said.

Mayor Steve Spebar said CDBG funds are available every other year and money received by the city in the past was used for projects such as work on the elevators at both city hall and the Whiting YMCA.

Whiting will be requesting $39,872 in CDBG funds this year.

"Our proposed project is the existing playground area at Whiting Park," Spebar said.

Spebar said the money would be used to modernize the playground equipment there and to add more handicap-accessible equipment.

The City Council at its most recent meeting adopted resolutions that authorize the mayor to submit a project proposal and the city to enter into agreement with Lake County to undertake CDBG activities.

In other news, Spebar said the city has made four conditional officers of employment to add four new police officers in the city.

If requirements are met, it is expected they would report to the police academy in August.

"We're looking forward to them joining the ranks and helping out our community," Spebar said.

Whiting Police Chief John Sotello said four new hires would bring the total number of police officers in the city to 17, one short of being fully staffed.

