Whiting's landmarks make it unique to more than the Region

WHITING — Whiting has a couple of landmark offerings that make it a truly unique city to the Region and even the country.

Pierogi Fest, which began in 1993, draws an estimated 300,000 people to the city annually each July. No small feat for a city of approximately 5,000 residents.

That wacky festival that celebrates not only the beloved Polish dumpling but pokes gentle fun at the ancestry of many of its current and former residents with features such as the Pierogi Fest buscias gave Whiting a chance to show that it doesn't take itself too seriously.

Embracing that silliness is one trait that helped it become the home of the Mascot Hall of Fame, which celebrates the fun-loving spirit of North American sports mascots, in 2019.

Like all businesses, the Mascot Hall of Fame has had to survive the pandemic, and is now open three days a week for general admission after having been open for only one prior to the start of the year.

But its not all fun and games that make Whiting a major contributor to the Region.

"It's a major industrial hub of the area," Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar said.

Of course that is mainly due to it being home to the oil refinery operated by BP that is the largest in the Midwest.

Spebar said being on the edge of Lake Michigan and the pleasure that gives to residents and visitors is one of the city's major strengths.

He said tourists come to use the lakefront facilities such as its pavilion and gazebo for weddings.

A second gazebo was recently added in Whiting Lakefront Park to allow for more events to be held under the cover of shade.

Spebar said Whiting's proximity to Chicago (roughly 16 miles from the Chicago Loop) and a more affordable cost of living than the big city are other strengths, along with what he considers a vibrant downtown area.

"Right now we have a couple empty storefronts and they're in the process of being filled," Spebar said.

An Italian restaurant and a barbecue restaurant are expected to open soon in those two spots on 119th Street.

But in a move that could be upsetting to many historians and traditionalists, the White Castle restaurant that since 1935 has stood at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue, right at the entranceway to downtown 119th Street, will soon be torn down.

"It's one of the oldest in the country," Spebar said.

White Castle purchased property just north of the current restaurant's parking lot to allow room for a new structure.

"So the building won't be located exactly on the corner," Spebar said.

Spebar said White Castle wants to build a bigger facility and parking lot with a more amiable drive-thru.

"They plan on starting the project in September," Spebar said. "They will demolish, eventually, the existing White Castle and build new."

The new White Castle won't look like the narrow but quaint structure with which so many have grown up with and accustomed to.

"It will not be the porcelain white that it currently is," Spebar said. "It is their standard look in all their new stores."

The design of the new store is a corporate decision, not the city's.

Gayle Kosalko, a longtime city resident and curator of the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum, said Whiting's White Castle was the first one in the Region.

"It's an institution," Kosalko said.

Giving directions in the city could become more challenging because of the White Castle move.

"If you're from out of town, everything is turn left at the White Castle or turn right at the White Castle," Kosalko said.

But for all Whiting has going for it in terms of its industry, entertainment and business district, there are limitations as far as where people can live because the city is made up of a total of roughly three square miles.

The city is addressing that reality by making land available for an undetermined number of condominiums across 119th Street from Oil City Stadium, the downtown ballpark that is home to the NWI Oilmen, a collegiate summer baseball team that is part of the Northern League.

Also, 11 single-family homes are being planned for a stretch of Center Street along the railroad tracks.

"We're looking forward to that," Spebar said. "Those will be two major developments for a city our size."

The city recently purchased property at 121st Street and New York Avenue, where it plans to demolish three buildings that contained seven rental units so two single-family homes can be built there.

The city is also in the process of acquiring a church no longer in use in the 1700 block of Atchison Avenue, so that it can demolish it and have two homes put up there.

Spebar said it has been a strategy of his administration to purchase parcels of land to create single-family, owner-occupied dwellings.

"I believe owner-occupied for us is very important," Spebar said. "We want people to have a stake in our community, and I think that comes with home ownership. We want people to become involved in our community."

There are also plans to build senior apartments on Indianapolis Boulevard between 121st St. and W. Fred Street.

"We have a range of what we'd like to see built, but we have to work out the details with the developer," Spebar said.

Also on Indianapolis Boulevard, Spebar said Ace Hardware wants to expand its footprint south to Clark Street. The city plans to put up property it owns there for sale with the hope Ace Hardware can purchase it.

The city also has plans to move the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Museum, currently located at 1610 119th St., to city-owned property at 1606 119th St.

"This will be a multi-year project," Spebar said.

Kosalko said the museum has outgrown its current home.

"It's a lovely little museum," Kosalko said. "It's very cozy. But we can't wait till we get someplace where we can do some really big exhibits."

